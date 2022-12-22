Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Basketmouth, a popular Nigerian comedian, has announced the end of his marriage to his beautiful wife, Elsie.

The father of four made the announcement on his verified Instagram page, where he promised to peacefully co-parent their children with his wife.

The actor, who did not explain the reasons for the divorce, asked the public to respect their privacy.

This is coming just a few months Elsie Okpocha, the wife of the veteran comedian expressed her heartfelt felicitation for her husband on his birthday anniversary.

See his post below:

In other news, Nkechi Blessing has been filmed passionately kissing her young lover at Iyabo Ojo’s party.

She was seen stealing all the attention with her 27-year-old lover at Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday party as they passionately kiss.

