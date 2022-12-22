Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Basketmouth, a popular Nigerian comedian, has announced the end of his marriage to his beautiful wife, Elsie.

The father of four made the announcement on his verified Instagram page, where he promised to peacefully co-parent their children with his wife.

The actor, who did not explain the reasons for the divorce, asked the public to respect their privacy.

This is coming just a few months Elsie Okpocha, the wife of the veteran comedian expressed her heartfelt felicitation for her husband on his birthday anniversary.

