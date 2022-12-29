Basketmouth deletes divorce announcement as wife shuns his divorce letter

Comedian, Bright Okpocha, professionally known as Basketmouth has deleted his divorce announcement on his Instagram page as his wife, Elsie shunned his public divorce letter.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Basketmouth had announced his divorce from his wife days back as he pleaded with the public to respect his privacy and that of his wife.

The actor however didn’t give reasons for the divorce.

The sad news has left many in disbelief as they noted how the comedian was fond of making expensive jokes.

Interestingly, his 44-year-old wife, Elsie who seemed unbothered about the public statement took to her Instagram page to speak on a trending argument about ladies cooking for their boyfriends.

The estranged wife of the comedian said cooking for a man while in the dating stage is no big deal but a lady must know her limit.

According to her, a lady must be careful to know when the man is taking advantage of her adding that cooking or doing house chores for a man does not influence the decision to marry a lady.

She further subtly confirmed that all is not well with their marriage after she took to Instagram to share Christmas family shoots without her husband.

Despite the series of comments and questions on her posts, Elsie ignored and also failed to make any response regarding her husband’s divorce letter.

The new development pushed Basketmouth to take off the divorce letter from his page.