BBNaija’s Bella and Sheggz mark first Christmas together, shares loved up photos

BBnaija stars, Bella and Sheggz have shared loved up photos as they celebrate their first Christmas together.

The reality stars, who are madly in love with one another, spent the holiday season together in paradise. Their first holiday as a couple. Bella and Sheggz uploaded a photo of themselves together with the caption “First Christmas Together” on Instagram.

Recall that Bella had come to Sheggz’s defense after fans stated that he was toxic following revelation from his ex girlfriend.

Before her interview, Big Bella, as her supporters refer to her, had fans questioning why she had reconciled with Sheggz in spite of claims made by his ex.

The reality star accused those who criticized her of being unjust because she continued to date the toxic reality celebrity.

In response to Sheggz’s ex’s accusations, Bella said she wanted to go on her own experiences.

She claims that she doesn’t go online to research things and that she has no interest in reading or seeing his ex-exposé girlfriend’s of him.

See post below;