BBNaija’s Eric allegedly arrested for scamming people with fake BBN slot

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

BBnaija “Lockdown” housemate, Eric has allegedly been arrested for scamming people with promise of a slot in BBN house.

The reality personality allegedly collected millions from people after offering them spots in the BBN house.

He was apparently pulled up after landing from the UK, which was unfortunate for him.

Recall that a young lady identified as Baby C, had called out Eric for scamming her with fake BBN slot.

She revealed on social media that she was scammed of millions of naira by an ex-BBNaija housemate. The N5.3m the singer paid to Eric was to facilitate her entry into and stay in the BBNaija house.

She described how the reality star obtained her N5.3m with the aid of a second person who was reportedly associated with Multichoice while calling him a scammer.

Baby C posted screenshots of her conversations with Eric both before and after realizing her money had vanished.

According to the conversations Baby C and Eric had, they were intended to assist her in joining the Big Brother Naija platform. When Baby C realized she had lost her money and her spot on the reality program, that was the last time she spoke to Eric.

