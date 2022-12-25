BBNaija’s Ike sets tongues wagging as he flaunts mystery woman in Christmas photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ike Onyema, a Big Brother Naija pepper dem finalist, has sparked controversy after flaunting an unknown woman in his holiday photo shoot.

Ike joined the many celebs who have shared Christmas photos of themselves with their families and loved ones.

Mercy Eke’s ex-boyfriend posted pictures of himself with an unknown woman, who many believe to be his new girlfriend. The seductive photos have people talking.

This is coming a day after, Mercy Eke had spilled an interesting fact about the relationships in the reality show.

“BBNaija relationships are the biggest scam, it was even original for me initially, as a matter of fact, if I had known that I was a strong housemate and that people loved me for me, I wouldn’t have bothered getting involved with him.

I wouldn’t say it was a strategy, for me, we flowed with it but we had to put up a show even when not happy for the people who aren’t even in relationships. If it is not working out, you move but in my case I couldn’t, I had to be there cos of money, otherwise, I won’t have my complete money.” Mercy Eke spilled.

