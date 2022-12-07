BBNaija’s Laycon trades word with critic who said he isn’t fit to be called a rapper

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5 themed ‘Lockdown’, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, professionally known as Laycon got into a back to back clash with a Twitter user.

The drama between Laycon and the critic identified as Sir David Onyemaizu began on Twitter. The latter tweeted that he wonders if Twitter users have ears while noting that its only an unserious person that can call Laycon a rapper.

He wrote:

Sometimes, you’d wonder if folks on this music Twitter have ears. They are calling rappers with flows & bars and you’re calling Laycon. Must be ment though.

Replying the tweet, Laycon said that the critic looks like someone who is starved. He wrote:

Bro, you look like someone who is starved of every good thing in life. And I don’t know if you’re married or not but you look like someone who begs his wife for sex every time.

The critic replied Laycon that he should stop corrupting people’s hear and get a job as aplumber of influencer.

Recall that Wizkid had started the online debate between Afrobeat lovers and rappers after he said “rap is dead”.