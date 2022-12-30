BBNaija’s Queen expecting her first child, flaunts baby bump

BBnaija star, Queen Mercy Atang is expecting her first child as she flaunts her baby bump.

The reality star shocked many when she shared the wonderful news on her Instagram page. Queen, who proudly displayed her growing baby bulge, said she is eager to start her new life as a mother.

Every woman’s dream, she said, and her desire of becoming a mother is suddenly becoming a reality. As the journey hasn’t been as shown in movies, Queen promised to share her story soon.

“Looking forward to begin this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for long. I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria. The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it to seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now I can’t wait to be a mom”.

