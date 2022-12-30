BBNaija’s Queen’s alleged baby daddy unveiled – details

Alleged baby daddy to BBnaija’s Queen has been revealed to the general public.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Queen flaunted her baby bulge few hours ago where she revealed that she can’t wait to begin her journey into motherhood.

As expected, Nigerians began to dig into her life.

According to reports reaching THEINFONG, the father of the baby the reality star is carrying is no other than Skitmaker, Lord Lamba.

Real name, Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, Lord Lamba is a content creator, online comedian and social media personality. The 27-years-old socialite and Queen have been best of friends since she left the reality show. It seems like the soon-to-be parents are more than just best of friends.

A leaked chat between the reality star and an unidentified person showed that Lord Lamba is the father of her unborn child.

