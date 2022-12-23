TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

BBNaija’s Sheggz Reacts To Critics Mocking Him For Repeating Outfits

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

BBnaija star, Sheggz has reacted to critics mocking him for repeating the same outfit.

Its no secret that enjoying a wealthy lifestyle, which frequently offers fans’ favorite celebrities bragging rights, is one of the many dos and don’ts of the celebrity lifestyle.

Sheggz, on the other hand, seems to lead a different lifestyle as he disproved the myth that famous people never wear the same outfit twice.

READ ALSO

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone”…

Fans gushes over adorable family photos of BBnaija’s…

The reality TV star wrote on Twitter that he loves several of his clothes and will wear them till he gets bored.

He also stated that he is not out to form anything and will continue to be himself.

He said:

I love some of my clothes so much, I’m going to wear them numerous times till I get bored. Not out here to form anything, been soft before this ad will keep being soft.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

BBNaija’s Sheggz Reacts To Critics Mocking Him For Repeating Outfits

Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from woman to man with…

VIDEO: Portable settles rift with Small Doctor hours after calling him out for…

“I count you twice whenever I count my blessings” – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick…

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More