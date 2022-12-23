BBNaija’s Sheggz Reacts To Critics Mocking Him For Repeating Outfits

BBnaija star, Sheggz has reacted to critics mocking him for repeating the same outfit.

Its no secret that enjoying a wealthy lifestyle, which frequently offers fans’ favorite celebrities bragging rights, is one of the many dos and don’ts of the celebrity lifestyle.

Sheggz, on the other hand, seems to lead a different lifestyle as he disproved the myth that famous people never wear the same outfit twice.

The reality TV star wrote on Twitter that he loves several of his clothes and will wear them till he gets bored.

He also stated that he is not out to form anything and will continue to be himself.

He said: