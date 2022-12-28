Tega’s estranged husband, AJ Money flaunts new woman at Calabar Carnival

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

BBNaija Tega’s ex-husband, AJ Money has set tongue wagging as he flaunts a new woman.

The fashion entrepreneur appears to have found love again, as he attended the ongoing Calabar festival with a mystery lady.

Taking to Instagram, AJ Money shared loved-up photos of him and his new boo. The father of one, however, stated that netizens shouldn’t get it twisted.

He captioned the photo,

“Don’t get it twisted. @jennix_n #calabarcarnival2022 cc @jk_dressme”. 

In other news, A fight broke out at the airport when a man ran into his wife while trying to catch a flight to an unknown destination with another man.

When his wife and her lover were holding hands and giggling at the check-in area, the husband approached them and asked who the guy was to her.

