“Be Ok with people not liking you” -Seyi Shay lists 10 life hacks as she counts down to her 36th birthday

Sheyi Shay, a popular Nigerian singer shares ten life hacks as she nears her 36 years on earth.

Sheyi Shay in a post on her Instagram page, stated that she has learnt to keep her secrets to herself. No matter how much she trusts someone, she keeps personal information to herself.

She believes that people should put their mental health and peace of mind ahead of their careers. This is due to the fact that a person’s health and peace of mind are more important than their career.

She went on to say that people should be okay with others not liking them. This is because most people who dislike them dislike themselves.

In Sheyi Shay’s words;

“Life hacks I’ve now learned in my ‘30something’ years on earth:

1. Even when you trust someone, keep somethings to yourself

2. Your mental health and peace is more important than your career will ever be

3. Be ok with people not liking you, most people don’t even like themselves (they just can’t admit it)

4. Being misunderstood can be fixed

5. Drink loads of water

6. Eat home cooked food/ learn to cook

7. Exercise regularly

8. Let God talk to you for a change, meditate

9. Stay away from toxic people and things

10. Forgive your past, yourself and others.”

See below,

