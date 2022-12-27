Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023 – Slay queen tells her peers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady who is popular on TikTok has advised other women to be wise as the new year approaches.

She claimed that being a good girl has no advantages and that those who went through life without making demands on men this year ended up with nothing.

According to Exquisite Barb, they were unable to obtain Christmas clothes and hair because they were doing good girl.

The TikTok slay queen sarcastically said they should continue being decent and contented with little in 2023 and see if it will pay them.

“You see as you no get Christmas hair and Christmas dress so? If you like continue doing good girl for 2023!!!, she wrote.

In reaction, essingemmanuel said; I don wash hand commot

_moni_car; Bad girl way u do na make u wear rubber bullet prof ?

pec_mira; I nor complain give you ma

dohveeda_; Omo this wan pain me😂😂

videodeity; So una still wan carry prostitution enter the next year. No worry SHETTIMA dey come. Una go wear hijab by force

gina9021; House n car is more like it! Upgrade your brain fess.. ode.. who cloth n hair epp

truthful_43; You wan do bad girl, see waiting you get

lizzy11gold; As I no do good girl self I no still get Xmas hair and clothes, it’s like my bad girl is not bad enough oooo😢😢😢😢😢 or should I increase the volume 😒😒😒😒

curtis_yuppie; As you no do good girl, what have you achieve in life rather than the Christmas shoe and hair 🤦🏿‍♂️ 🤦

sdglifestyle; You get Christmas hair and Christmas clothes and you never treat your infection. Ada just day play

fashionhub_bywindymaccaphy; Abeg make she get out from here mtcheeew.

