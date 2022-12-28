Being a woman can be tough sometimes – Skit-maker, Taaooma laments

Popular skit maker and comedienne, Taaooma has bemoaned the difficulties women face in real life as a result of their gender.

She recounted an encounter with a car driver that belittled her even though she was driving her own car.

Taaooma revealed that when she challenged a traffic violator, he asked her to leave her father’s car at home before they could speak.

She sobbed aloud about dealing with comparable issues at work and in society at large.

The skit maker wrote; “Being a woman can be tough sometimes. In your work space, you’re looked down upon. In the society, you’re not as respected. Last time out, a traffic offender I challenged on the road told me to “drop my daddy’s car” before I can talk to him.”

A Twitter @Vawul3nse said that probably happened because of her petite size, but she dismissed such an insinuation.

The tweep said; That wasn’t about you being a woman, it was probably about you being ‘small’ size. You women shouldn’t be victimizing yourselves always

@_Taaooma responded; Lol, small size? Cos he saw my whole body from the car Yh? If I start to list all the experiences, we’ll be here till night. I’m spitting the reality of things, you said I’m victimizing myself. Stop jare.

Another user @Ikebobo_Dave commented; Be like u no wear ur ring

But Taaooma said; If u like wear wedding gown, you go still collect 😂

On a different note a tweep @le_capone lambasted her for being an imaginative feminist who think she is being descrimunated against because she’s a woman