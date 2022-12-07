TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne…

Big boy publicly embarrassed for living lavishly online while allegedly owing $16k (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian guy in Winnipeg, Canada accosted a prominent Snapchat user for being in debt and still engaging in extravagant spending.

He asserted that the wealthy internet user borrowed $16,000 from him and has been avoiding him in an effort to avoid paying it back.

The borrower apprehended the debtor while he was relaxing in a public area and made a demand for the money he owed.

READ ALSO

“God, is this heaven?” – Nigerian lady in disbelief as she…

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife –…

By recording the big boy, he hoped to reveal to everyone that he portrays a false life on social media.

In a video that appeared online, the social media big boy was seen acting remarkably composed while lounging on a sofa in a living room, all the while his friend was yelling at him.

He was unable to provide the young man with a satisfactory response as he kept requesting him to send a portion of the $16,000.

He questioned whether the man lacked the funds in his account to settle his loan.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

“I feel like a blank sheet of paper” – Sammie Okposo’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Why Are People Preferring Kratom Shots Over Cigarettes?

“Leave our girls alone” – Ugandan singer pleads with Nigerian men…

TakeOff Death: Drama in court as alleged killer asks judge for money to hire…

Big boy publicly embarrassed for living lavishly online while allegedly owing…

“I no be upcoming artist” – Portable brags as he flaunts wads…

“He deserves life imprisonment” – Netizens react to…

Burnaboy flaunts new customized jewelry worth millions (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More