Bobrisky lashes out at Papaya Ex for allegedly snatching his man, Kelvin (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has dragged Instagram Influencer Abike Arab Money aka Papaya Ex, following a recent party she hosted.

Papaya Ex had her housewarming party a few days ago, and she invited some top influencers and socialites, including Bobrisky’s former boyfriend, Kelvin aka Ktsele.

The male barbie used to brag about Kelvin being his boyfriend, and they used to go out together, attend events, and celebrate special occasions. Bobrisky and the man fell out at some point and stopped talking.

Bob became enraged when she saw him at Papaya’s housewarming party spraying money on the Lagos-based social media personality.

He threw jabs at Abike by calling her a classless and razz person who could not invite big spenders to her event rather, she could only get skit-makers.

Bobrisky also said that if he and Kelvin were still close, he would have never attended the housewarming party.

He said; “Papaya is very classless and razz, she packed all the whole skit makers to come for her house opening party, she couldn’t invite real ballers, Papaya come to me so I can teach you how to carry yourself like a Queen”

