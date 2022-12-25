TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady…

Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative Christmas photoshoot and hilarious skit (Photos and Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bovi Ugboma, an ace comedian, has left many drooling over his family’s creative Christmas shoot for the 2022 Christmas celebration.

The comedian, his wife, and their three children had previously released a hilarious nativity video. The hilarious video was accompanied by the family’s annual Christmas photoshoot.

The Ugbomas had traveled way back to the tradition of Bethelem, as the kids were decked out in robes. Bovi’s daughter, Uyoyo channeled ‘Mary’ the mother of Jesus, and her elder brother, Bovi junior channeled Joseph, while the last born, was a messenger.

READ ALSO

“Understand the spirit of Christmas and stop imitating…

Actress Tonto Dikeh donates 100 bags of rice, money and more…

Many people have been drooling over the beautiful family shoot. Sunmbo Adeoye, Laura Ikeji, Dotun, and others gushed about the photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative Christmas photoshoot and…

Wizkid announces fans will no longer pay to attend his shows in Lagos

“He’s a real mummy’s boy” – Man pays mother a…

Driver abandons passengers, disappears with over N30,000 transport fare (Video)

Video of Nigerian mum backing her twin babies at the same time stirs reactions

“My wife don run leave children for me” – Nigerian man breaks…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More