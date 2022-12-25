Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative Christmas photoshoot and hilarious skit (Photos and Video)

Bovi Ugboma, an ace comedian, has left many drooling over his family’s creative Christmas shoot for the 2022 Christmas celebration.

The comedian, his wife, and their three children had previously released a hilarious nativity video. The hilarious video was accompanied by the family’s annual Christmas photoshoot.

The Ugbomas had traveled way back to the tradition of Bethelem, as the kids were decked out in robes. Bovi’s daughter, Uyoyo channeled ‘Mary’ the mother of Jesus, and her elder brother, Bovi junior channeled Joseph, while the last born, was a messenger.

Many people have been drooling over the beautiful family shoot. Sunmbo Adeoye, Laura Ikeji, Dotun, and others gushed about the photoshoot.

Watch the video below: