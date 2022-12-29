TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Brazilian football legend, Pelé reportedly dies at 82 after falling ill.

Following surgery to remove a tumor in September 2021, Pele underwent colon cancer therapy and needed ongoing care.

He was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being readmitted to the hospital at the end of November to reassess his cancer treatment, and after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy, he was sent to palliative care.

READ ALSO

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle…

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young…

Pele died on Thursday at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and his daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pele made his international debut at the age of 16 and announced himself to a global audience in 1958, when, still only 17, he scored six goals in four games as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time. He scored twice in a 5-2 final win over Sweden in Stockholm.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

VIDEO: I have six children for different men in different countries, I want a…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

“My babe is almost 100” – Singer Timi Dakolo shows off his maternal…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout despite not wearing…

Basketmouth deletes divorce announcement as wife shuns his divorce letter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More