Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

Brazilian football legend, Pelé reportedly dies at 82 after falling ill.

Following surgery to remove a tumor in September 2021, Pele underwent colon cancer therapy and needed ongoing care.

He was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being readmitted to the hospital at the end of November to reassess his cancer treatment, and after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy, he was sent to palliative care.

Pele died on Thursday at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and his daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pele made his international debut at the age of 16 and announced himself to a global audience in 1958, when, still only 17, he scored six goals in four games as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time. He scored twice in a 5-2 final win over Sweden in Stockholm.