Bride screams for joy after spotting singer Chike on her wedding day (Video)

A video shared on TikTok shows how a bride screamed for joy after spotting ace singer Chike on her wedding day.

The moment she noticed it was Chike approaching, she jumped and screamed for joy and the groom had to give her some space to express her joy.

This attracted so mamy comments from netizens;

@hafsatabbas said: “Chike if you come to my wedding like this, my husband go find a new bride straight because ,otilo.”

@Ndi munauganda wrote: “She felt like running to hug him but she realised she z a bride hahahahajaja😂😂😂😂😂.”

@Sama Akom Gillian said: “This girl be want be want run towards the artist , na population she dey fear.”

@Acquosuah wrote: “Totally love love love her reaction when she spotted CHIKE 😂😂😂😂.”

@shan said: “I don’t think I can even hug my man nga chike wali 🤣🤣🤣🤣I can run hold him tight.”

@ovious2021 said: “Enjoying chike moves🥰🥰🥰.”

@fai❣️ said: “Can’t tell how many times I have watched this🥰🥰.”

@emmy done wrote: “The joy was massive.”

@PreciousKE said: “Not me watching this 10 times…the reaction was priceless🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@Patrick Innocent148 said: “The groom just wan see wetin him bride wan do, that’s why he shift back. If to say she run go hug Chike eh, nah there she go collect her own breakfast.”

@EU Snipes said: “Single me smiling like mumu🥺😂.”

@CARAMELO said: “Chai and I am the bride oooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Pull yourself together she must have told herself a million times..Love the surprise..Marital Bliss✌️.”

@madongocatsis wrote: “Hubby be blessed for surprising wifey. Only good luck to your union.”

@LV said: “The groom understood the assignment.”

See video: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFcbdWWj/