Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5 million

Kate David, a 14-year-old student of Intimacy with Christ International School (CIS) has won the fifth edition of MTN spelling bee competition.

The student of CIS in Mararaba, Nasarawa state was awarded with a scholarship grant of N2.5 million after correctly spelling the word, ‘acquiesce’ in the finale.

She would also become MTN Nigeria CEO for a day, and assume leadership of Africa’s largest telecommunication network.

Kate was also given a laptop, a smartphone, and an MTN goody bag.

The Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, commended the finalists for making it to the finals in her closing remarks and in her words,

“Congratulations to Kate for emerging the champion. I want to thank and commend every participant for showing up. Showing up is a winning quality, and I admire your courage in standing in front of the audience to represent yourself, your parent, and your school.”

MTN will also present an N350,000 grant and state-of-the-art ICT devices to the winner’s English teacher and school respectively.

The first, second, and third runners-up, Agbo Capable from Intimacy with Christ International School, Nasarawa State, Okechukwu Rejoice representing Glorious covenant school, Rivers State, and Daniel Ann, a student of Glorious Covenant School Rivers State and other finalists were rewarded with prizes valued at over N5.7m.