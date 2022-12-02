TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5 million

Entertainment
By Shalom

Kate David, a 14-year-old student of Intimacy with Christ International School (CIS) has won the fifth edition of MTN spelling bee competition.

The student of CIS in Mararaba, Nasarawa state was awarded with a scholarship grant of N2.5 million after correctly spelling the word, ‘acquiesce’ in the finale.

She would also become MTN Nigeria CEO for a day, and assume leadership of Africa’s largest telecommunication network.

READ ALSO

“She’s making me very proud” – Yul Edochie…

Mum shares video of little daughter’s reaction as she…

Kate was also given a laptop, a smartphone, and an MTN goody bag.

The Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, commended the finalists for making it to the finals in her closing remarks and in her words,

“Congratulations to Kate for emerging the champion. I want to thank and commend every participant for showing up. Showing up is a winning quality, and I admire your courage in standing in front of the audience to represent yourself, your parent, and your school.”

MTN will also present an N350,000 grant and state-of-the-art ICT devices to the winner’s English teacher and school respectively.

The first, second, and third runners-up, Agbo Capable from Intimacy with Christ International School, Nasarawa State, Okechukwu Rejoice representing Glorious covenant school, Rivers State, and Daniel Ann, a student of Glorious Covenant School Rivers State and other finalists were rewarded with prizes valued at over N5.7m.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Why I killed my neighbor with a machete” – Native doctor…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young…

“Leave Allysyn’s name out your hateful mouths” — Hermes fumes after declaring…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5…

Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority…

Pretty twin sisters who became pregnant at same time deliver on same day (Video)

“I never see N100 million for my life before o” – Sabinus…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More