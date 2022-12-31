Burna Boy saves his assistant from having accident on stage during concert (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, channeled his inner superman and saved his personal assistant from an accident at Afrochella.

The self-acclaimed African Giant was performing at the concert in Ghana when his male assistant approached him and fell off the stage while trying to tell him something.

 

A video from the concert showed when Burna was at the edge of the stage with a mic and the young man walked up to him, grabbed and lost his balance leading to him falling immediately.

However, the ‘Common Person’ crooner was swift enough to hold onto his PA and pulled him up with the help of some other persons.

The young assistant then walked backstage as Burna continued to thrill the audience with his scintillating performance.

Watch the video below:

