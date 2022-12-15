TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Burna Boy’s song, ‘Last Last’ spotted on Jay-Z’s annual playlist

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, who also claims to be the Giant of Africa has made it to the annual top pick for the year on the playlist of famous American singer, Jay-Z.

The American singer released his year-end playlist on Tidal, featuring 40 songs from top artists including the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

The self-acclaimed African Giant’s ‘Last Last’ made it to the second position on the playlist, and also Nigerian ace singer, Tems, whose ‘Wait For U’ with Drake was also seen on it.

READ ALSO

Singer Yemi Alade hails Tems for her Golden Globe nomination

Burnaboy flaunts new customized jewelry worth millions…

The playlist called “JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2022,” features Kendrick Lamar’s “N95;” Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex;” Future, Drake, and Tems’ “WAIT FOR You” Ab Soul’s “Do Better” Nas’ “Thun” and more.

See playlist below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy’s song, ‘Last Last’ spotted on Jay-Z’s annual…

Depression: Bimbo Ademoye mourns DJ Twitch, opens up on her experience

Cardi B celebrates husband, Offset as he turns 31

Arewa bridesmaids demand 3 million pounds from groom on wedding day (Video)

“Even Santa dey hustle for daily 2k” – Reactions as Father Christmas…

“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as Nigerian men pester…

“I am flexing and balling” – May Yul Edochie brags as she storms Abuja

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More