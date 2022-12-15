Burna Boy’s song, ‘Last Last’ spotted on Jay-Z’s annual playlist

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, who also claims to be the Giant of Africa has made it to the annual top pick for the year on the playlist of famous American singer, Jay-Z.

The American singer released his year-end playlist on Tidal, featuring 40 songs from top artists including the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

The self-acclaimed African Giant’s ‘Last Last’ made it to the second position on the playlist, and also Nigerian ace singer, Tems, whose ‘Wait For U’ with Drake was also seen on it.

The playlist called “JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2022,” features Kendrick Lamar’s “N95;” Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex;” Future, Drake, and Tems’ “WAIT FOR You” Ab Soul’s “Do Better” Nas’ “Thun” and more.

