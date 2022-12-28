Business mogul begs youths to push his Bugatti which broke down in Ghana (Video)

Osei Kwame, a billionaire from Ghana, was driving his Bugatti Chiron Super Sport around town as normal when he ran into a problem.

He had to beg young men to assist him push the vehicle after his car, which was rumored to be worth $3 million, experienced a problem on the route.

In a video making the rounds on social media platforms, the business magnate could be seen seeking assistance after the Bugatti broke down on the side of the road.

At the back of Kwame’s car, some physically fit men were discussing something among themselves. They attempted to push the car later, but it was unresponsive.

