“Buy her a Benz if she patiently waited for you” — Josh2Funny says as he surprises wife (Video)

Joshua Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, a comedian and content creator, surprised his wife, Bina, with a Mercedes-Benz.

Bina, the gorgeous mother of one, took to Instagram to reveal a surprise gift from her husband. She also posted a video of herself being overjoyed.

She expressed gratitude to her husband in the caption of her post, noting that Josh2funny had done so much for her that she couldn’t reveal. Bina also expressed gratitude to her husband for staying true to his words after she said yes to his marriage proposal.

She wrote: The gratitude in my heart is full it’s not any special day but you made it special my love how do I thank God how do I thank you my love there’s so much to say to you, it’s God in heaven who will reward you for all you do there so many great things you do I can’t offload all but for sure I’m glad I said yes to you and I’m happy I trusted the process you promised it will only get better and you never stopped proving to me that your words are true thank you my husband what a pleasant surprise.

Replying to her post, Josh2funny said she deserves every good thing and also thanked her for waiting.

He wrote, “Congrats my baby. If she patiently waited for you and supported you, Buy her a Benz.”

