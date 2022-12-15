Cardi B celebrates husband, Offset as he turns 31

American Rapper, Cardi B celebrates her husband, Offset on his 31st birthday.

In the past month, Cardi B and her husband Offset have experienced a lot, especially in light of the passing of Takeoff, the third member of the Migos.

She also openly acknowledged that it was difficult to cheer up Offset because he still occasionally sobs over their loss.

The mother of two posted gorgeous pictures of her children on her Facebook as he entered another year and hoped that God would bless him abundantly.

Showering blessings on her husband and appreciating him for his love towards her, she wrote:

“Happy birthday my love.I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me.I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️”

See post below;