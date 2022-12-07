“Catch them young” – Man falls in love with 19-year-old hotel attendant

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared a video of a beautiful 19-year-old girl who works as a hotel attendant.

Sharing the video, he mentioned how he admired her fineness and fell in love with her.

Netizens reckoned with the fact that the young girl was truly beautiful and some encouraged him to woo her since he said he already fell in love with her.

@bigtochi said, “Na bottle water you buy you wan come carry full human go house. Fear GOD 😂.”

@donhighness said, “she quickly ran out before the devil will use you😂😂.”

@rapidace667 said, “Abeg where be this make I come buy my own bottle water🥺.”

@chipaulzy said, “Bro strike her oo cos these was also how I got my girl,,,, she was these young, and trust me they are the best in loving and being faithful.”

@montz.bills said, “Catch them young and age is just number Dey prison as we Dey talk now 😂.”

@meaningful147 said, “make Una keep falling inlove with attendants !!!”

Watch video below;

@king_kola77

Catch them young 💕❤️🥹

♬ original sound – ₛ₈ ✰

