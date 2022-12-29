Clergymen clash at the altar as they tussle over who will conduct service in white garment church (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video making the round captures two clergymen of a white garment church fighting themselves as they struggle over who would conduct the service.

The two preachers were seen kneeling at the altar when a sudden altercation broke out between them.

In the video shared, one of the preachers was seen furiously telling the other to get out of the altar while wagging his index finger at him.

The other however was quite reluctant to leave as he also wanted to conduct the service.

Church members had intervened and tried to quell the situation as they urged one of them to make way for the other.

One of the preacher eventually left angrily while being jeered by congregants to go call the police.

