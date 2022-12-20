Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a groom gave his bride a slap during their wedding.

The bridegroom pretended to kiss her, but he suddenly changed his mind and slapped her in the face.

His act astounded the attendees because they were unable to determine whether it was a loving gesture or an angry one.

When the officiating pastor asked the man and woman to kiss after they had finished exchanging vows, the groom moved in for the unanticipated slap.

Watch the video below:.

Reacting, elegant_ish commented: “Is this play?? I trust my family members for this kind situation sha. He go need ambulance from that church😂”

jennyosayande; “Weytin be this? Abi na skit ?”

zuma_idris; This one na pro-founded double red flag 🚩 Abeg 😂😂😂😂

xojeme; This is why I don’t sympathise with women sometimes, e sure me say no be today this kin behaviour start but you still carried on till the wedding, for the wedding e still tear you slap, your papa and mama, brothers and sisters plus you no fit call am off.