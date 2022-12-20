TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a groom gave his bride a slap during their wedding.

The bridegroom pretended to kiss her, but he suddenly changed his mind and slapped her in the face.

His act astounded the attendees because they were unable to determine whether it was a loving gesture or an angry one.

READ ALSO

Arewa bridesmaids demand 3 million pounds from groom on…

Man confused as wife-to-be confesses one month to wedding…

When the officiating pastor asked the man and woman to kiss after they had finished exchanging vows, the groom moved in for the unanticipated slap.

Watch the video below:.

Reacting, elegant_ish commented: “Is this play?? I trust my family members for this kind situation sha. He go need ambulance from that church😂”

jennyosayande; “Weytin be this? Abi na skit ?”

zuma_idris; This one na pro-founded double red flag 🚩 Abeg 😂😂😂😂

xojeme; This is why I don’t sympathise with women sometimes, e sure me say no be today this kin behaviour start but you still carried on till the wedding, for the wedding e still tear you slap, your papa and mama, brothers and sisters plus you no fit call am off.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

Don’t come home if you don’t get 1st class – Nigerian father warns daughter…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a…

“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money;…

Davido’s wife, Chioma rocks outfit worth N6 million to 2022 Qatar World Cup…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More