Couple melts hearts as they show off journey of their relationship (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Young lady shows the romantic journey of her love story with her husband, from nothing to something.

A viral video depicted the love story of a couple who began with nothing and grew into a property-owning family.

The couple, who allegedly began their journey in college, are now wealthy together, with multiple cars to their names, a thriving business, and a state-of-the-art duplex.

“I imagined a lot that would have gone and happened during the journey before they got there. This one is not a matter of God when ooo, can you cry, block, unblock, delete, save?? Misunderstandings and argument☹️. Above all, I can see mutual love here , not one sided🙌🙌,” a social media user wrote in reaction.

Another added, “🤗🥰❤️… Some people will start saying “God when” now. Forgetting that they might have gone through a lot before they got here.🙄.”

