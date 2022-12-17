Couple melts hearts as they show off journey of their relationship (Video)

Young lady shows the romantic journey of her love story with her husband, from nothing to something.

A viral video depicted the love story of a couple who began with nothing and grew into a property-owning family.

The couple, who allegedly began their journey in college, are now wealthy together, with multiple cars to their names, a thriving business, and a state-of-the-art duplex.

“I imagined a lot that would have gone and happened during the journey before they got there. This one is not a matter of God when ooo, can you cry, block, unblock, delete, save?? Misunderstandings and argument☹️. Above all, I can see mutual love here , not one sided🙌🙌,” a social media user wrote in reaction.

Another added, “🤗🥰❤️… Some people will start saying “God when” now. Forgetting that they might have gone through a lot before they got here.🙄.”

Watch the video below …

See more reactions below …