Court sentence three to death by hanging for r*ping and killing Unilorin student

A High court situated in Ilorin, Kwara state, sentenced three convicts to death by hanging for raping and killing a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi.

Recall that the 300-level Agricultural Sciences student was found [email protected] in her sister’s home with her mouth [email protected] with clothes and br¥ises on her private [email protected]

Autopsy later confirmed she was [email protected] and [email protected] to [email protected]

The convicts: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin and Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, were among the eight persons accused of the hideous crime which occurred on June 2, 2021.

They were brought before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021 on 11-count charge bordering on armed robb£ry, illegal possession of fir£arms and [email protected]

In the judgement delivered by Justice Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf, the three convicts were found guilty of culpable hom#cide p¥nishable with [email protected], conspiracy to commit robb£ry, r¥pe and conspiracy to m¥rder.

The judge unveiled that the gang had the intention of th£ft and [email protected] without intention to k#ll, however, their act led to hom#cide.

The fourth and fifth accused persons were each sentenced to three years in imprisonment for the offence of th£ft.

Earlier, the court discharged and acquitted 6th, 7th and 8th suspects on the basis that they were not found guilty of any charges against brought against them.

