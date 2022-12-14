TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Court sentence three to death by hanging for r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Entertainment
By Shalom

A High court situated in Ilorin, Kwara state, sentenced three convicts to death by hanging for raping and killing a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi.

Recall that the 300-level Agricultural Sciences student was found [email protected] in her sister’s home with her mouth [email protected] with clothes and br¥ises on her private [email protected]

Autopsy later confirmed she was [email protected] and [email protected] to [email protected]

READ ALSO

Nollywood Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan celebrates his…

Commotion at Kwara high court as Saraki touts clash with…

The convicts: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Oluwatimileyin and Oyeyemi Omogbolahan, were among the eight persons accused of the hideous crime which occurred on June 2, 2021.

They were brought before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021 on 11-count charge bordering on armed robb£ry, illegal possession of fir£arms and [email protected]

In the judgement delivered by Justice Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf, the three convicts were found guilty of culpable hom#cide p¥nishable with [email protected], conspiracy to commit robb£ry, r¥pe and conspiracy to m¥rder.

The judge unveiled that the gang had the intention of th£ft and [email protected] without intention to k#ll, however, their act led to hom#cide.

The fourth and fifth accused persons were each sentenced to three years in imprisonment for the offence of th£ft.

Earlier, the court discharged and acquitted 6th, 7th and 8th suspects on the basis that they were not found guilty of any charges against brought against them.

See pictures below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Court sentence three to death by hanging for r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Why I ended my five years relationship – Man shares shocking WhatsApp…

VIDEO: Teen Actress Ifedi Sharon reacts to backlash from Netizens following…

Young lady boldly declares she’ll marry for money for her children’s sake

Student misses exam after arriving hall 7 hours late, says he was reading

“Sort Your issue privately or shut up and move on” – Actor, Dave Ogbeni slams…

Young man gifts dad new car to show appreciation for raising him (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More