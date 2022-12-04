Crossdresser James Brown scatters the dance floor at Sir Balo’s wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, was the center of attention at comedian Sir Balo’s wedding over the weekend.

TheinfoNG reported on Friday, that the comedian held his traditional wedding to his lover in Benin City, Edo State.

Sir Balo held a lavish wedding on Saturday, December 3rd, with James Brown serving as one of the groomsmen.

The crossdresser could be seen scattering the dance floor in a video posted on his Instagram page as he showed his energetic dance skills.

James no doubt stole the spotlight as all eyes were on him.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“Shutting down Benin @sirbalocomedy_’s wedding. The Queen is ruling #peaceofmind2022”

Watch the video below:

