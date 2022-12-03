“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl asks single dad about her late mom in emotional video

A Nigerian man identified as Jubileebrigs has shared the heartbreaking moment his daughter asked about her late mother.

The single father who didn’t know what to say, lied to the little girl that her mother went to get her biscuit but the little girl didn’t fall for his lie. Her reaction broke her father’s heart.

In his words:

“I felt bad today… When my daughter said Daddy where’s Mama… well I told her mum has gone to buy biscuits for her… I felt she noticed I was lying to her. Because I reaction was so heartbreaking.”

Sharing the video online, netizens urged him to tell her the truth as it will ease her burden as she grows.

@olettahmokoena said, “I think the truth won’t hurt her,just tell her that she is with the Lord, and she is watching over you guys.”

@katli185 said “Just be honest with her because either way you have to tell her the truth🥺🥺🥺.”

@fad19931 said, “hmm. it’s well

May God give her another mum who will love and cherish her like her own🙏🙏.”

@melissa_ncube said, “everything will be fine🥰🥺but tell her the truth at a young age she wil understand..and its weight lifted from ur shoulders..🥰🥰love nd light.”

@wabb135 said, “Everything happens for a reason… One day she’ll appreciate you for the effort ❤️❤️.”

@omolaraafolabi07 said, “I felt the same way when my daughter ask of his dad but have been giving her one excuse or the other,it not easy may God console you.”

Watch video below: