“Dating Nigerian women nowadays is like taking care of an orphan” – Ghanaian man laments

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Ghanaian man recently complained online about how expensive relationships with Nigerian women are.

Dating is getting harder these days, according to a man who goes by the Twitter handle Breggle Acha Derrick, because it’s hard to tell if someone just wants to be loved or needs assistance.

He said, dating Nigerian women has become has become almost the same thing with raising an orphan.

“Dating is now complicated cos you don’t know maybe the person need help or love. I hear say dating a Nigerian woman nowadays is like taking care of an orphan 😂.

Once you tell naija woman that you love them , you are already in trouble o. Their house rent will expire immediately” the Ghanaian wrote.

