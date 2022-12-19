Davido hints at release of new song, announces date

Afrobeat Singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has hint on the release of a new song at the same time revealing the month of the release.

This comes after the musician spent weeks grieving the loss of his first son before returning to social media the day of his first show.

Following his appearance in Qatar as part of the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, O.B.O. took to Twitter to tease the release of a new single.

Davido begged his followers to wait for his comeback to the entertainment world so he could do what he does best in a tweet.

“See y’all in march 💿,” he wrote while adding a music track emoji.

THEINFONG recalls that the star made his first public appearance with his wife, Chioma 002 at Qatar where he shared some loved up photos on his IG page.