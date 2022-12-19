TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Davido hints at release of new song, announces date

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Afrobeat Singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has hint on the release of a new song at the same time revealing the month of the release.

This comes after the musician spent weeks grieving the loss of his first son before returning to social media the day of his first show.

Following his appearance in Qatar as part of the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, O.B.O. took to Twitter to tease the release of a new single.

 

READ ALSO

Davido returns to social media, shares loved up moments with…

‘Promise is a debt’ – Daniel Regha reminds Davido of his N20…

Davido begged his followers to wait for his comeback to the entertainment world so he could do what he does best in a tweet.

See y’all in march 💿,” he wrote while adding a music track emoji.

THEINFONG recalls that the star made his first public appearance with his wife, Chioma 002 at Qatar where he shared some loved up photos on his IG page.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido hints at release of new song, announces date

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Actress Nancy Isime fulfills her biggest dream as she buys her father a 6…

Lady buys food for only herself after date revealed he has only N200

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

DJ Cuppy meets her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s dad for the first time

Hilarious moment Funke Akindele got scared after she was pranked by a man on set…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More