Davido returns to social media, shares loved up moments with Chioma in Qatar

Davido Adeleke, an internationally recognized Afrobeat singer, returns to social media with his darling wife, Chioma Rowland, after weeks of radio silence.

The singer has remained out of the public eye since the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, who died in a domestic accident at their home.

Davido, who is scheduled to perform at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, makes his first post from the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Taking to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, O.B.O shared a photo of himself with Chioma Rowland.

Fans and well-wishers flooded his page to express how much they’ve missed his presence on the internet space.