Davido set to perform at World Cup Qatar closing ceremony

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Afrobeat Singer, Davido is set to perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. 

The quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to begin on December 9, 2022.

You may recall that Davido hasn’t been active in the media since the passing of his first male child, Ifeanyi David Adeleke.

The musician initially made an appearance a few weeks ago when he showed up to support his uncle Ademola Adeleke at his inauguration.

Stephen Hung, a businessman from Hong Kong, has acknowledged the news of his performance and expressed excitement on his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

“So happy my bro @davido confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wasit to see him there”

See post below;

