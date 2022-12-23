“Dem go spend am” – Reactions as man shares video of fake new N1k note with Asake’s face

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have expressed their opinions online when a man displayed a new, phony 1,000 Naira note.

He displayed a fake naira note with the image of the musician Asake and praised the artist.

The currency was produced as a copy of the newly manufactured notes that the Central Bank of Nigeria had issued.

The man in the clip appeared to be backstage at a recent Asake event that took place in Lagos State.

Varied reactions trailed the post as some pointed out that whoever did it is inviting trouble for himself and the PBUY singer.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, kenie_o wrote; Make una dey find trouble with government

official_c4__; Abeg make government no come worry Asake with this oooo🔥🙌

iam_censorov; Any way from now onwards I’m not collecting any payments in cash anymore 😂😂

seankeyz1; Na cardigan dem use do the money ? Whey e Dey roor

therealhaywhy23_; And them go spend Am, Make Una dey Play

m________o________b_; This asake own too much 😢

aghalimoni; I know say this new money area go do fake one well well lol😂😂

mayor_ysg; Fake money go plenty die 😂😂😂

olawealth_2233; MK dem catch una baba oni baba day house jeje ooo

shugaluv_; Nah Wetin federal government been the look for be this,they leave many problem wey Dey country go dey redesign money see the outcome 😢

