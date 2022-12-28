“Divorce isn’t on our table” – Basketmouth and wife, Elsie Okpocha speak on their marriage in old video

An old video of popular comedian Basket Mouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha dismissing the possibility of their divorce has surfaced online.

You may remember that some days ago, the veteran stand-up comedian had taken to his official Instagram page to announce that he and his wife were splitting up.

Netizens had been caught totally unawares by the report, stirring muffled questions about what could have caused their rift.

In an interview with Wedding Channel Africa, a throwback video of Basketmouth and Elsie stomping against divorce has surfaced online. Basketmouth and Elsie made a commitment to never get divorced during the interview.

The comic boasted that no decent marriage can end in divorce, thus he and Elsie are unable to do so.

According to the pair, divorce is not an option because they care deeply for one another.

Watch the video below: