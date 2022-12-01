Dj Cuppy flaunts fiance days after public proposal

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy flaunts her fiancé weeks after they got engaged.

The billionaire heiress had left many stunned into disbelief after she announced that she was getting engaged with her white boyfriend.

After news of her engagement became public, DJ Cuppy had vanished from social media, only to return after a brief absence to show off her boxer fiancé.

She shared beautiful images of she and her fiancé at what appears to be a party, while revealing she’s having an amazing time.

“Cupcakes, sorry I haven’t been active on social media recently… I’ve just been really HAPPY and ENJOYING my real life tbh 🎀😃 ,” Dj Cuppy penned.

See more photos of her and fiancé below: