DJ Cuppy meets her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s dad for the first time

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has gone to her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s home to meet his dad.

The lovebirds seem to be taking the bold step as some would even suggest they are moving too fast for couples who just got engaged November.

However, the daughter of billionaire Otedola, whose relationship with the British boxer seems to be waxing stronger by the day, has been meeting with his loved ones.

READ ALSO

Young man gifts dad new car to show appreciation for raising…

“I met him 25 days ago” – DJ Cuppy says as…

Ryan Taylor and Cuppy, who have just begun marriage counseling, posted pictures of themselves on Instagram with a comment that emphasized the value of family.

The boxer disclosed that his father is a workaholic who won’t stop working for anything or anyone, which is why he went looking for him with his fiancée, DJ Cuppy.

He wrote:

The version of me in your mind is not my responsibility. It’s family over everything. (My dad will not stop working for anything or anyone so we Hunted him down)”.

See post below;

