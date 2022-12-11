DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK influencer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, reacts following the rumours of getting proposed to shortly after her fiance’s romantic affair with a UK influencer.

This follows reports, backed up by intimate videos, of Ryan Taylor having an affair with influencer Fiona Michelle shortly before proposing to DJ Cuppy.

In response to the internet buzz and numerous speculations about their relationship’s fate, the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram story to respond unbothered.

The renowned DJ shared a photo of herself with her fiance while adding ‘Heart Hands’ emojis which means ‘Love and Support.’

See her post below:

In other news, A man became aggressive rather than remorseful when his babe discovered he was cheating on her.

She caught him with her best friend at a hotel in Sapele, Delta state, and an unexpected confrontation happened.

The cheating boyfriend assaulted his babe for suspecting he was being unfaithful and choosing to show up at the hotel where he lodged with her bestie.

