DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK influencer

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, reacts following the rumours of getting proposed to shortly after her fiance’s romantic affair with a UK influencer.

This follows reports, backed up by intimate videos, of Ryan Taylor having an affair with influencer Fiona Michelle shortly before proposing to DJ Cuppy.

In response to the internet buzz and numerous speculations about their relationship’s fate, the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram story to respond unbothered.

The renowned DJ shared a photo of herself with her fiance while adding ‘Heart Hands’ emojis which means ‘Love and Support.’

