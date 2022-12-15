DJ Twitch dead at 40 by suicide

The renowned DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has passed away after commiting suicide.

According to TMZ, Allison Holker, Stephen’s wife, came into an LAPD station on Tuesday in a hysterical state because she claimed that Stephen had left the house without his car, which was uncharacteristic of him.

Shortly after that, at around 11:15 AM, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a hotel in Los Angeles, where they discovered Stephen dead from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the scene, he was identified as deceased.

Speaking to TMZ Holker says:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.” “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.” “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

DJ Twitch started started DJing on Ellen’s show in 2014, and was with her until the show ended in May 2022. He had become an executive producer on the show in 2020.