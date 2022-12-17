TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced ab0rtion, domestic violence and emotional abuse

Entertainment
By Shalom

Omotayo, the wife of on-air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popularly known as Do2dtun has filed for divorce citing ‘unending emotional abuse, forced abortion, and vicious domestic violence’.

She claimed that the situation has adversely affected her health and general well-being.

According to court documents signed by Omotayo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajungbesi, Dotun “forced his wife to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman”.

READ ALSO

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele…

Omotayo petitioned through her lawyer to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja and made claims of ‘unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal tresses, and unlawful use of policemen’.

This happened after Dotun reportedly stormed Omotayo’s Abuja residence on December 14, 2022 with some policemen and forcefully broke into her house.

The petition, dated December 14 and stamped to show receipt by the DIG’s office, said the unlawful invasion left Omotayo in “distress and fear of imminent danger in the hands of the defendant who remains volatile and unpredictable”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced ab0rtion, domestic…

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens…

Journalist who shared the video of South Sudan’s president ur!nating on…

“My one true love” – Singer Skales pens emotional note to mother after her…

Customer confronts dispatch rider for allegedly eating food he ordered online

“This peace I’ve found can only come from you” – Nancy Isime…

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More