Do2dtun’s wife files for divorce over alleged forced ab0rtion, domestic violence and emotional abuse

Omotayo, the wife of on-air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popularly known as Do2dtun has filed for divorce citing ‘unending emotional abuse, forced abortion, and vicious domestic violence’.

She claimed that the situation has adversely affected her health and general well-being.

According to court documents signed by Omotayo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajungbesi, Dotun “forced his wife to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman”.

Omotayo petitioned through her lawyer to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja and made claims of ‘unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal tresses, and unlawful use of policemen’.

This happened after Dotun reportedly stormed Omotayo’s Abuja residence on December 14, 2022 with some policemen and forcefully broke into her house.

The petition, dated December 14 and stamped to show receipt by the DIG’s office, said the unlawful invasion left Omotayo in “distress and fear of imminent danger in the hands of the defendant who remains volatile and unpredictable”.