‘Don’t accept her back, she will run off again’ – Dr Penking tells Alex Ekubo after Fancy Acholonu’s apology

Dr Penking, a popular Nigerian doctor, has joined other angry Nigerians in condemning Fancy Acholonu, Alex Ekubo’s former fianceé, for her recent public apology.

Fancy Acholonu, a model and entrepreneur, took to Instagram to end the year with another shot at love.

Acholonu, who got engaged to Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in May 2021, abruptly called off their wedding in August of that year.

Over a year later, Fancy has made a U-turn and tendered a public apology to her former lover, asking him to take her back.

In a post shared via Instagram on Thursday, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up

She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”

Reacting to that, Dr Penking took to his Twitter page to urge Alex Ekubo to stay away from Fancy, because she is probably the cog in the wheel of his success.

“Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu has returned to beg him for forgiveness. She said she has learnt how to handle situations better now. Wow. She probably thought that Alex would remain stagnant when she left. Fortunately, God is not man. As soon as she left, he built a mansion, invested more, bagged a doctorate. Everything started falling in places for him. Who knows whether she was the w1ych stalling his progress. Men, this is why you need to stop grieving over a woman that has refused to be kept . Never cry over a woman. Crying over a woman makes you a weakling and a massive loser. Use that energy to invest in yourself and watch them saunter back. However, never accept them when they come back, for such a woman has already failed the test of time and if the going gets tough in future, she’ll run again. Find a fresh woman instead and build your new world with her. She was probably among the Yas Queen Oloni fans. As Oloni post proposal picture her eyes clear. I hope Alex makes wise decisions,” he wrote.