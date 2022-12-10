Don’t allow any man use handsomeness and riches deceive you, my marriage showed me pepper – Lady advises

Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, had shared her biggest regret to netizens.

She revealed that she regrets divorcing her first husband due to her own immaturity as at that time.

According to the veteran television personality, her second husband heightened her regret for leaving her first husband who was kind to her.

In her words,

“I always say that if I knew how my second marriage would have turned out, I would have stayed with my first husband.”

While talking to ‘Delay’, Maame Dokono added that pressure from her differences with her first husband’s family and her ignorance pushed her to leave a good man.

Maame Dokono further revealed that, her second husband came with all the superficial things but did not treat her well.

In her words,

“I always say that if I knew the intricacies of marriage that I know now, I wouldn’t have left him ( her first husband).

Not someone who will use his money and handsomeness to deceive you.“Communicate with him so that you can understand each other.” She concluded.