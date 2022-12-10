Drama as groom makes a scene when asked to kiss the bride (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

An overly excited groom creates a scene on his wedding day after being asked to kiss his beautiful bride following their holy matrimony.

A viral video shows a groom taking the phrase “you may kiss the bride” to a new level.

After an ordained man of God blessed the union, the groom dashed at his bride, and both parties fell off their feet.

As if that weren’t enough, the couple rolled back and forth on the wedding grounds, quietly enjoying their alleged first kiss.

Watch the video below…

In other news, A young Nigerian lady was caught on camera shedding tears of sadness rather than tears of joy on her graduation day.

She just bagged a first class degree from Rivers state university, but she was sad because she felt she might end up like her brother who remains unemployed despite graduating with distinction as well.

