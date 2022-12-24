Driver abandons passengers, disappears with over N30,000 transport fare (Video)

A video shared on TikTok shows passengers raging in anger after their driver abandoned them and carted away transport fare of over N30,000.

The Lagos driver pretended that the vehicle had spoilt and ran away with the transport fare the passengers paid him.

The passengers got angry and started leaving with the chairs, the driver’s clothes and anything useful they could lay their hands on. Some people angrily decided to sell the battery of the bus.

This video attracted lots of comments from netizens;

@Mimi ♋️ said: “Lagos deserves a show on Netflix 😂.”

@Dumi🧍🏿‍♂️ wrote: “They really made the bus breakdown for real😭.”

@Amaka replied: “Bruh. I’m intrigued by and scared of Lagos. I want to go there but I know I shouldn’t be there 😭”.

@JOEL〽️ wrote: “If u no wise for Lagos u no fit wise for anywhere 😂”.

@Baby❤️ said: “The driver don forget say na Lagos we dey😂😂.”

@dannyella112 added: “Omo Lagos is not for the weak guyy😂💔”.

@Ojubanire David Dami said: “Bro!!! they really gon sell the battery 😂😂😂”.

@🦋BUTTERFLY👽GODMOTHER🦂 wrote: “He pretended the bus was spoilt but ended up getting it destroyed 🤣🤣”.

@Vickiano29 said: “Lmao 😂😂una get strength.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWGv6M6/