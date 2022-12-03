Emotional moment little girl visited her father’s grave to communicate with him (Video)

A lady identified as Maschi has shared an emotional video of herself taking her daughter to visit her father’s grave.

The mother revealed that the little girl visits him after every two weeks.

This got emotions swirling in the comments section as many could relate with her while others teared up.

The little girl said “hello papa” in a low tone like he could hear her and this got her mother teary. Some said the bonding is good for the little girl.

@ndlondlo_ngwenyama1 said, “This made me sad the her father is no more but also happy that the little girl seems to connect with her father. Yah neh, such is life.”

@user8381338651661 said, “😭😭😭😭💔 death is painful talk to him bby girl he’s listening it’s not easy bt it will get better ❤️‍🩹😭.”

@dumezizweni0 said, “she does she have a very strong bond with her dad and as we all know angithi we don’t die we become of spirit.”

@user02wamuphulusi said, “I’m sure that love between them was so strong,,, just hear that hellow papa just like she can hear him respond 😟😥😢.”

@vicsmallzz said, “He’s hearing and seeing you beautiful Angel…may his soul rest in peace…Amen.”

Watch video below: