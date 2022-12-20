Enjoy life when you have the opportunity – Elderly man advises youths (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

An elderly man known as Grandpa Jimmy has given advice to young men and women about the importance of making the most of every moment.

The old man was speaking to a group of women when he advised them to take use of their youth to enjoy life as much as possible.

He claimed to be speaking from experience since his ability to maintain a youthful appearance and agility in his advanced age is a result of living his life to the fullest during his formative years.

Mr. Jimmy claims that his ability to remain alive this long on earth is a result of the food he consumed when he was younger.

susy.licious1; Make I chop my life savings this Christmas

kinky_vee; This is exactly what I’ve decided to be doing. I want to chop life. I’ve realized this year that money will still go one way or the other. Problems never ends.

okolifortune; I’ve been saying this, Life is meant to be lived and enjoyed. That’s the only reason we are here.

christaintv09; This man was building fortunes while enjoying life don’t be deceived

