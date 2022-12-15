“Even Santa dey hustle for daily 2k” – Reactions as Father Christmas is spotted working at construction site (Video)

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, who is famous for giving gifts to children during the Christmas season, has decided to try his hands in other endeavors.

On videotape, an African man playing the character of Santa Claus is seen working on a construction site.

He might be seen wearing the renowned red and white custom, joining workers to carry bricks.

Santa was moving to the location where he was supposed to drop a moulded block when he tripped and fell, shattering the block into pieces.

I don’t know what presents Santa been giving y’all, but he’s a hustler back here in my country. pic.twitter.com/kfwnDQfd2p — Divinito (@Divinito_) December 14, 2022

In reaction, @skinnertmd said: Santa Kayayo😂😂😂😂 broke Santa

@Lazlo_DC; Santa gotta eat

@KingTowdah; What the heck😂 Guy!😂

@Innosaint04; Damn this is wrong

@VerShon13; Adey die😂😂😂

@Olu_Leye; Santa don fall don 🤣🤣

@QCandPR; Even santa dey go hustle for hin daily 2k. Abeg no bill me this Xmas