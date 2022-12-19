Family of female fan who died at Asake’s concert breaks silence

The family of Rebecca Ikumelo, the single mother who passed away after the event during Asake’s concert, has spoken out.
As previously reported by THEINFONG, Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old female fan, was crushed at Asake’s concert in South London. The female died as a result of her injuries sustained at the concert.
However, releasing an official statement to the public, the family of Rebecca eulogized and characterized her as an adorable mother who liked working with children. Rebecca was also a single mother of two children.
The statement reads;
“Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids. ‘She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness, and love. Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) meaning “Lord is Worthy”
