Family of female fan who died at Asake’s concert breaks silence

The family of Rebecca Ikumelo, the single mother who passed away after the event during Asake’s concert, has spoken out.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old female fan, was crushed at Asake’s concert in South London. The female died as a result of her injuries sustained at the concert.

However, releasing an official statement to the public, the family of Rebecca eulogized and characterized her as an adorable mother who liked working with children. Rebecca was also a single mother of two children.

The statement reads;